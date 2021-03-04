Sonic the Hedgehog Gets Speedy New Figure From JAKKS Pacific

Sonic the Hedgehog debuted back in 1991, making 2021 the 30th Anniversary of the hit SEGA video game. To celebrate such an amazing moment, JAKKS Pacific has unveiled their Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition Action Figure. Standing at 6" tall, this figure is fully articulated, highly detailed, and comes with a variety of swappable parts. Sonic the Hedgehog will come with three sets of swappable eyes, mouths, and hands. He will also get a golden ring and a fun arcade-styled diorama display that can show off this speedster in style.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game iconic and the mascot for one of the biggest competitors of Nintendo in the 1990s. This figure is an excellent collectible to release for the 30th anniversary of the hit video game hero. The assortment of interchangeable pieces is what really will make this figure stand out for others and will be a fun figure for both new and old fans. The Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition 6″ Action Figure from JAKKS Pacific is set to release this month. He will be priced at $41.99, set to release this month, and pre-orders are I've and can be found located here. I doubt this is the last Sonic collectible we will see in 2021 so keep your eyes peeled for more amazing collectibles that celebrate 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog.

"Celebrate 30 years of Sonic The Hedgehog with this new figure from Jakks Pacific! This fully articulated Sonic figure stands 6 inches tall and features several interchangeable face pieces to give your figure a custom look. Once you have Sonic they way you like him, set him on the included display base for that finishing touch!"

Product Features

6 inches (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Fully articulated

Display box packaging

Box Contents

Sonic figure

Extra hand with a power ring

3 Interchangeable eye pieces

3 Mouth expressions

Display base