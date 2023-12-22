Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Technic, space

Space Awaits with the New LEGO Technic Surface Space Loader LT78 Set

The Final Frontier awaits as LEGO Technic dives into space with some cutting-edge space engineering designs and impressive new sets

LEGO Technic is blasting off into space by combining real cutting-edge space engineering designs with LEGO. We do not know what is out there, but it is time to build, discover, and imagine your own space mission with some brand-new sets. One of these is the new Surface Space Loader LT78, which will help any space mission from research to cargo loading and more. This intergalactic Space Loader LT78 comes in at 435 pieces and will feature a transport that measures 8" long, 7" wide, and 3.5" wide. Space travelers will be allowed to steer the loader as well as use the crane to help pick up and move around important cargo. Be sure to also be on the lookout for more LEGO Technic sets, as LEGO has included a special space air-lock that will allow master builders to connect to other space sets. The Surface Space Loader LT78 set is priced at $34.99 and will arrive in March 2024.

LEGO Debuts New Surface Space Loader LT78 Set

"Inspire kids aged 8+ to adventure into outer space with the LEGO® Technic™ Surface Space Loader LT78 (42178) set. It makes a great gift for boys and girls who love space toys and construction vehicles. This space exploration toy is packed with realistic details inspired by cutting-edge space engineering designs. Kids can steer the loader and raise the cabin before using the crane to pick up and move the cargo. This set also features a special space air-lock element so kids can connect other compatible space LEGO sets (sold separately) for even more space adventures."

Space vehicle for kids aged 8+ – This space exploration toy for boys and girls features steering, a raising and lowering function, a crane and an operator's cab for hours of imaginative play

Raise and lower the crane – Kids can raise the operator's cab and raise and lower the crane to pick up and move the cargo

Adapt to different terrains – Young space explorers can put the loader to the test as they imagine what it would be like to live and work on another planet

A gift idea for kids – This set makes a fun gift for boys and girls who love building space vehicle toys

Air lock connects to other models – A special space air-lock element lets kids connect other compatible space-themed LEGO® gifts (sold separately) for more adventures

Intuitive instructions – The LEGO® Builder app guides your youngster on an intuitive building adventure with tools that let them zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress

Measurements – 435-piece set with a model measuring over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) long and 7 in. (19 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!