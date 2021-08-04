Space Jam: A New Legacy Gets Miniaturized With Beast Kingdom

Space Jam: A New Legacy is on everyone's mind as the long-awaited film finally has hit HBO Max and theaters. A lot of mixed reviews have come out for the movie, but all in all, it was nice to see the Tune Squad rerun. It might not have been the same Tune Squad you remember, but those ew uniforms are a nice update from the original, adding an "Away" look to their uniform. Beast Kingdom has especially been fond of Space Jam with its nice selection of new collectibles. Their newest release is their new Space Jam: A New Legacy Series Set 3-inch Mini Egg Attack figurines.

The set includes six figures capturing these Turns and LeBron James right in the middle of the final game. Each figurine is posed in a unique stance, wearing their new uniforms and loaded with their animated flavor. The set will include LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Road Runner, and Wild E. Coyote. I do like how Beast Kingdom has a separate mini Basketball stand for Bugs and Roadrunner. Whether you want to display them separately or together, Space Jam fans can pre-order the set right here for $65.99.

"This year's hottest basketball team from the Looney Tunes squad are joined with NBA superstar Lebron James in a New Legacy of Space Jam players! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' presents a collection of 3-inch Mini Egg Attack figurines ready to duck and dive to basketball success. The most popular characters from the Tune Squad get their very own highly detailed figurine treatment, perfect for fans of the animated series. Joining them is Lebron James, a basketball legend out to save the day with a little help from his newfound friends!"

Bugs Bunny – With effort and some serious style, Bugs is ready for the showdown! ～

Daffy Duck – In defense mode and ready to ward off anyone from the Goon Squad!

In defense mode and ready to ward off anyone from the Goon Squad! Lola Bunny – My cuteness may be distracting, but don't be fooled I have some serious skills!

My cuteness may be distracting, but don't be fooled I have some serious skills! The Road Runner – Beep, Beep!

Wile E. Coyote – OK, I'll hold back the hunger this time, the world depends on me!

LeBron James – Don't be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed!

"All six designs are built with the very best in manufacturing techniques, using fine details to bring out the classic costumes straight out of the animation. With a full MEA size upgrade, the figurines are even more eye catching. This is one set built for fans of the seminal animated franchise of basketball legends, toon hijinks and monsters. "