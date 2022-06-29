GI Joe Team Reveals HasLab HISS Tank, Now Available To Order

GI Joe collectors got the big wrap-up to Yo Joe June this morning, as the next HasLab Joe project was made live. This one is in the six-inch Classified line and is a HISS Tank. The HasLab project is live right now and taking orders until August 16th. The cost? $299.99. The HISS Tank looks impressive and comes with LED lights that include the ability to shine a Cobra spotlight logo. The cockpit also lights up, as well as a few other spots where it lights up. The back opens with sculpted details, a jump seat, and a weapon storage area. The treads rotate, and there are a ton of extra removable parts and more. The HasLab will come packaged with a Classified version of the HISS Tank Driver, and if they meet their minimum goal by July 6th, a HISS Tactician will also be included. Depending on how many are sold, there are four more unlockable tiers. You can back the GI Joe project here, and below you will see many images and can get more info.

GI Joe Classified Joins HasLab

Destro, take it away: "Never before has an undertaking such as this occurred – our project is the first 6-inch scale G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra H.I.S.S. vehicle for which everyone has been clamoring. A mere $299.99 grants backers the base offering of my technological wonder, the H.I.S.S., and a highly-articulated Cobra H.I.S.S. Driver Action Figure with premium deco, detailing, and articulation for poseability. The vehicle itself contains an astounding level of detail and features, allowing for myriad posing and display options. The H.I.S.S. vehicle contains battery-powered interior and exterior LED lighting features. At the push of a single button, you can turn on the H.I.S.S.-vision lights, the interior cockpit heads-up display, headlights, fog lights, rear Cobra convoy lights, and, most impressively, the Cobra Insignia Beacon. This unique invention of M.A.R.S. Industries projects the Cobra logo on the ground ahead of the vehicle. I've teamed with Dr. Mindbender to enhance this projection with his special combination of "illuminator intimidator" rays that will surely send the Joes cowering in fear should they cross the path of the beams. A secondary red LED light illuminates the rear cargo space to preserve any troopers' night vision when the door is lowered, and they deploy."

Functioning wheels with moving treads: Rotating sprockets and wheels spin as the treads roll forward or backward.

Rotating sprockets and wheels spin as the treads roll forward or backward. Elaborately-detailed command cockpit interior: The Cobra H.I.S.S. Driver Action Figure sits buckled with a 5-point harness adorned with Cobra logo before an illuminated control panel. You can pose the figure operating the articulated joystick and throttle controls while targeting Joe combatants.

The Cobra H.I.S.S. Driver Action Figure sits buckled with a 5-point harness adorned with Cobra logo before an illuminated control panel. You can pose the figure operating the articulated joystick and throttle controls while targeting Joe combatants. "Gull-wing" Canopy: The vehicle comes with features "gull wing" functioning doors with independent right and left sides that lift from center hinges allowing the Driver to enter from either side of the H.I.S.S.

The vehicle comes with features "gull wing" functioning doors with independent right and left sides that lift from center hinges allowing the Driver to enter from either side of the H.I.S.S. Rear Cargo Bay: The rear personnel platform provides standing room for additional troops who can be posed holding the functional handrails. Below that is a retractable tow hitch on the rear of the vehicle. The center of the personnel platform flips up, allowing the rear cargo door to drop. That reveals an illuminated troop transport cargo space. Inside is a jump seat and a weapon accessory storage rack.

The rear personnel platform provides standing room for additional troops who can be posed holding the functional handrails. Below that is a retractable tow hitch on the rear of the vehicle. The center of the personnel platform flips up, allowing the rear cargo door to drop. That reveals an illuminated troop transport cargo space. Inside is a jump seat and a weapon accessory storage rack. Articulated turret with poseable cannon accessories: The 360-degree rotating turret includes control details and fits an additional G.I. Joe Classified Series Action Figure (sold separately). The Double "Diablo" Cannon accessories can swivel and elevate independently from one another.

The 360-degree rotating turret includes control details and fits an additional G.I. Joe Classified Series Action Figure (sold separately). The Double "Diablo" Cannon accessories can swivel and elevate independently from one another. Removable engine cover detail: Behind the cockpit sits the M.A.R.S.-developed HISS-CS22 propulsion unit detail beneath a removable cover. It connects to side exhaust port details.

Behind the cockpit sits the M.A.R.S.-developed HISS-CS22 propulsion unit detail beneath a removable cover. It connects to side exhaust port details. Removable armor plating skirt: The Cobra H.I.S.S. comes with a removable armor plating skirt detail with reactive armor to provide extra protection for the road wheels

The Cobra H.I.S.S. comes with a removable armor plating skirt detail with reactive armor to provide extra protection for the road wheels Extendable cockpit boarding ladders: Flip-down boarding ladders descend from each side of the H.I.S.S., granting the Driver easier access to the cockpit.

"What H.I.S.S. would be complete without its Driver? This G.I. Joe Classified Series figure included in the base offering comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability along with four weapon accessories. It comes individually boxed with its own artwork and number in the G.I. Joe Classified Series sequence and will only be available through this HasLab offering. Anyone like me who cannot abide incompleteness in their collections should be certain to back this campaign to ensure no glaring omissions on their shelves."

Again, you can back this project right here.