Mortal Kombat Commando Spawn Gets 12" Figure From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has listed their newest Mortal Kombat 11 figure as Spawn is back for more bloody action. Unlike previous releases, this version of Spawn will feature his Dark Ages Skin from the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC. The figure will stand 12" tall and is listed as a static figure making this more of a statue piece rather than an action figure. McFarlane Toys does include a Necroplasm Flame, display stand, and a gun that can be attached to Spawn, only adding to the character's design. This is one figure that any MK11 and Spawn fan will want, and it will be an excellent piece for your gaming collection. It also marks a new Spawn costume that comic book fans will not want to miss, and fingers crossed for more figures featuring other skins from the game. Pre-orders, price, and release date are not known just yet, but fans can check out the listing here.

"Spawn: Commando Spawn (Dark Ages Skin) – Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants."

Product Features:

Highly detailed 12" static figure based on the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Spawn is featured in his Dark Ages Skin, as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC

Includes Spawn Gun, Necroplasm Flame, and a base

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

Designed to accentuate all the details in the figure from cape to boot