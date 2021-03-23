Spawn Curse of Apocalypse Coming Soon From McFarlane Toys

Spawn is getting the gold treatment as McFarlane Toys reveals their next Gold Label Collection figure. This version giving Al Simmons his Curse of Apocalypse skin for the hit fighting game Mortal Kombat 11. The figure is set to be exclusive to Walmart, so it will be quite tricky to find since but are slated to hit pegs in April. The Gold Label Collection is fairly new to McFarlane Toys, with a varsity of their legendary series getting re-released figure but in new gold fashion. Spawn is the perfect candidate for this gold treatment as it doesn't add something new but brings to life a fun outfit from his recent video game appearance.

The popularity of Spawn continues to grow, and with his new Kickstarter Remastered figure hitting collectors hands, it will continue to grow. Todd McFarlane loves to create new figures of his own creation, each adding something new to the design of this hit character, and I would too. Pre-orders for the Spawn Curse of Apocalypse Gold Label Collection 7″ Scale Figure are not live, but the product page can be found here. Fans will also be able to find him here for order and other McFarlane Toys collectible when finally live.

"Spawn (Curse of Apocalypse) – Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants."

Product features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Spawn is featured in his Curse of the Apocalypse Skin, as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing

Includes Spawn Mace, and a base