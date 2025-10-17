Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Spawn Enters the World of Call of Duty with New McFarlane Toys Figure

Step into the world of Spawn with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of action figures capturing his legacy over the years

Article Summary Burned Spawn from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gets a new action figure from McFarlane Toys.

The figure captures Spawn’s haunting design from Season 6: The Haunting and includes his signature weapons.

Features ultra articulation, a fabric cape, three weapons, and a collectible art card for fans and collectors.

Available now at GameStop alongside other Call of Duty figures like the standard and Tactical skins.

Burned Spawn is a haunting visual take on Al Simmons that was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone Season 6: The Haunting. Al was once a top-tier assassin and military intelligence officer from Detroit, Al Simmons, but was betrayed and murdered by his own team. He was then condemned to Hell for his violent past, but he struck a dark deal to return to Earth as the hellspawn warrior known as Spawn.

In Call of Duty, a variety of skins arrived for this anti-hero, including the Burned Spawn skin, which reflects Simmons' tortured, pre-transformation state. Unlocked via the Season 6 Battle Pass, McFarlane Toys now brings this version of Spawn to life, and he features a fabric cape, three weapons, a display base, and a collectible art card. A few other Call of Duty figures have already arrived from McFarlane with the standard and Tactical skin. These figures are already live for $29.99 and can be found at GameStop stores now.

Call of Duty Burned Spawn – McFarlane Toys

"Born in Detroit, Michigan, Al Simmons grew up to become a skilled assassin and military intelligence officer who was then betrayed by his former colleagues and murdered during a mission. Sent to Hell for his work as an assassin, he made a deal with the devil to return to Earth as none other than Spawn."

Product Features:

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 3 weapons, fabric cape and figure base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!