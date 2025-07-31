Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel, spider-man, Tamashii Nations

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Scarlet Spider Debuts

Tamashii Nations unveils new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts figure with the infamous clone Scarlet Spider

Article Summary Scarlet Spider Ben Reilly swings into S.H.Figuarts from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie

Figure features movie-accurate cel-shading, alternate heads, web effects, and dimensional bracelet

Highly detailed, 6.3-inch poseable figure celebrates the iconic 90s Marvel Comics clone hero

Pre-orders open now for $109.99, shipping with other Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts in January 2026

Ben Reilly is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic and complex Spider-Man characters. First introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #149 (1975), he's a clone of Peter Parker, created by the villainous Jackal. After years in hiding, Ben resurfaced during the 1990s' Clone Saga, where he adopted the heroic identity of the Scarlet Spider. Ben would suit up and debut in Web of Scarlet Spider #1 (1995), sporting an iconic red suit and hoodie, filling in for Spider‑Man while Peter Parker was presumed gone. This troubled soul has had it pretty rough in Marvel, which Sony Pictures poked fun at with Spider‑Man: Across the Spider‑Verse.

Voiced by Andy Samberg, this Scarlet Spider showcased this overconfident "90s-edgy" hero with some hilarious exaggerated narration. The hit Spider-Man film did give fans a pretty impressive design for the clone, which Tamashii Nations is now bringing to life for S.H.Figuarts. The meticulously sculpted 6.3″ figure features cel-shading deco as seen in the movie, with masked and unmasked head parts, web effect accessories, and a dimensional bracelet. Pre-orders are live for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Scarlet Spider figure for $109.99. He will join the rest of the Spider-Verse heroes in the S.H.Figuarts line with Gwen, Peter, 2099, and Peter B. Parker in January 2026.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Scarlet Spider

"Ben Reilly, otherwise known as the SCARLET SPIDER, is now available in S.H.Figuarts! The unique coloring of the movie is reproduced using careful shadow painting! Ben Reilly's head parts are also included, allowing you to recreate various scenes!"

Product Features

6.3 inches tall (16cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film

Part of the S.H.Figuarts series

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Scarlet Spider figure

5 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Alternate unmasked head sculpt

Webbing effect pieces

Bracelet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!