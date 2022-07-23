Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Marvel Legends 3-Pack Revealed

Some incredible reveals came out of Hasbro's Marvel Legends San Diego Comic Con 22' panel! Some of these reveals are even getting pre-orders starting today and one of which is a new Spider-Man set. That is right, things are about to get a little retro as the hit cartoon Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends comes to life with an incredible 3-pack! Spidey, Iceman, and Firestar are united once again and are ready to take on your collection in retro style with newly updated decos. The windowless packaging works wonders for this set with some super fun box art showcasing these Legends in the series iconic intros. Each Marvel Legends figure will come with swappable hands as well as a solo accessory with Firestar getting her dog, Iceman with ice powers, and probably a web for Spidey. Each figure has a nice updated deco with brighter colors added to Firestar and Iceman, getting a nice cel-shaded design. This is a must-own set for any Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends fan the set is releasing exclusively at Hasbro Pulse, and pre-orders are live right now here!

"Using their fantastic powers, Spider-Man teams up with fellow heroes and former X-Men Iceman and Marvel's Firestar to battle the world's most dastardly villains from their secret crime-fighting lab. These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends action figures are detailed to look like the Spider-Man, Iceman, Marvel's Firestar and Ms. Lion characters from the classic 1980s Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends animated cartoon featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends action figures, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional Marvel action figures each sold separately. (Subject to availability.)"