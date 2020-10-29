Spider-Man Enters the Endgame with New Nendoroid from Good Smile

Good Smile Company has unveiled another amazing addition to their Nendoroid Avengers: Endgame figure line. Spider-Man is back and swinging into action with his newest figure to join the Avengers take on Thanos. Wearing his Iron Spider outfit, this figure is packed with great amounts of detail and accessories. He will come with masked and unmasked head parts, swappable hands, web parts, and much more. There are multiple bases to show off Spider-Man in action, with one even showing a Doctor Strange portal. Other accessories include interchangeable eyepieces, nano gauntlet, and Thor's hammer that will help show off iconic scenes from the film.

This Spider-Man figure is packed with the perfect amount of accessories that can please many fans. From unmasked heads to his Iron Spider costume, this is a perfect companion piece to the Endgame Nendoroid collection. The Spider-Man Iron Spider Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $80.99. He is expected to join the battle in July 2021, and pre-orders can be found located here. Pre-orders are only open until December 23, 2020, so make sure you get him while you can. Make sure you collect other Avengers: Endgame deluxe Nendoroids from Good Smile like Doctor Strange, Nebula, Star-Lord, and much more.

"From "Avengers: Endgame" comes a Nendoroid of Iron Spider! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to recreate all kinds of action-packed poses. The Nendoroid also comes with the pincers seen in the movie, allowing for even more posing options. An exposed face plate featuring his smiling face is also included. The DX version also comes with the Nano Gauntlet, a web part with Mjolnir attached to the web as well as red eyes for recreating Instant Kill mode. A special Nendoroid base to recreate the final battle scene of the movie is also included. Be sure to add him to your collection, along with the other MARVEL character Nendoroids!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts (Unmasked)

Back and Front Head Parts (Masked)

Face Plate (x1)

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Right Hand Parts (x3)

Left Arm Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Hand Parts (x3)

Right Leg Part (Articulated) (x1)

Left Leg Part (Articulated) (x1)

Interchangeable Eye Parts (x8)

Web Part (x2)

Nano Gauntlet (x1)

Web Part with Mjolnir Attached (x1)

Special Bases (x2)