Spider-Man Enters the Venom War with New Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Marvel Legends

Article Summary Spider-Man returns to the Black Symbiote Suit in Marvel's 2024 Venom War crossover comic event.

Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Spider-Venom figure inspired by Spider-Man's Venom War look.

The figure features a retro-card, unmasked Peter Parker head, swappable hands, and chain effect.

Priced at $27.99, pre-orders for the Spider-Venom figure open October 29 on Hasbro Pulse for Q1 2026 delivery.

The 2024 Marvel Comics crossover event "Venom War" is a symbiotic battle for dominance that reaches the world of Spider-Man. The alien symbiote that once bonded with Peter is back, but is now being fought over by both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan Brock. They each claim to be the rightful host, and Peter is now in the middle of it, as he unexpectedly dons the symbiote again. To make things worse, the monstrous Arachniote and a horde of zombified symbiotes have been unleashed upon New York, and it's up to Spider-Man and Venom to save the day.

Spider-Venom is now coming to Hasbro with a new Marvel Legends figure, capturing his appearance from the Venom War crossover event. Peter will come with a new Black Symbiote Suit, an unmasked Peter Parker head sculpt, swappable hands, and a sleek chain effect. Spider-Venom will get his very own Marvel Legends back release, along with a $27.99 price tag. Pre-orders are set to arrive on Hasbro Pulse on October 29 at 1 PM, with a Q1 2026 release date.

Spider-Man (Venom War) Marvel Legends Revealed

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Venom and other Spider-Man action figures! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure is detailed to look like the character from The Amazing Spider-Man comics."

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this Marvel Legends Spider-Venom figure on your shelf with collectible packaging featuring comics character art

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

