Spider-Man Gets a Xenomorph Upgrade with Hot Toys Aliens vs. Avengers

Two iconic franchises come together for one impressive 1/6 scale limited edition release from Hot Toys featuring Spider-Man

As a kid, Alien and Predator were some of my favorite films, with wicked monsters and a perfect blend of sci-fi and horror. When I started collecting comic books in high school, I came across a true gem: Batman/Aliens, which put the Dark Knight into his very own survival-horror story. In 1997, Dark Horse Comics released Batman/Aliens, the first official crossover between Batman and the Alien franchise, published in collaboration with DC Comics. The miniseries was remarkable and has been a fan-favorite in my comic book collection for decades. However, in 2020, Marvel Comics acquired the license to publish Alien and Predator comics following Disney's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Collectors would start to see a nice selection of themed Marvel Comics Alien Variant covers arrive until 2024, when they delivered the incredible Aliens vs. Avengers comic.

Written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Esad Ribić, this comic brings the xenomorphs into direct conflict with Marvel's heavy hitters in a high-stakes, sci-fi epic rather than a simple monster mash-up. The crossover presents the Xenomorphs as an existential threat that has already devastated Earth, with the Avengers struggling to contain the horror yet to come. One highlight was the arrival of Spider-Man (Miles Morales), who donned a brand-new white-and-black suit. However, after an incident in the lab, a Facehugger attacks Spider-Man, only for Marvel readers to find out he is wearing the Venom symbiote. Instead of infecting Miles, Venom takes control of the Facehugger, taking the Xenomorph and Marvel Comics mythos to new heights, which Hot Toys faithfully brought to life in 2025.

Hot Toys worked pretty fast to bring a limited edition 1,500-piece Aliens vs. Avengers Spider-Man (Miles Morales) figure to the market. This figure is a dream come true; unlike the Batman/Aliens series, this creation blends the two franchises into something truly special. Hot Toys ensured every aspect and element were beautifully captured for this special release, featuring unique accessories such as a symbiote Facehugger, ripped Xenomorph parts, and a dead Xeno-themed base. There are, of course, the usual Spider-Man accessories as well, with a variety of web effects, extra hands, three swappable eyes, and a magnetic chest symbol. The figure itself features a newly tailored Spider-Man suit made of pearlescent white elastic fabric, which will stand out in any Spider collection.

Similar to the Anti-Venom suit, this release is nicely crafted, and the themed accessories really make it stand out compared to your average Marvel Comics 1/6 release. Aliens vs. Avengers ran for 4 issues, featuring an outstanding cast of surviving Avengers with Spider-Man playing significantor role. Seeing and posing this figure was spectacular, and with the added Xenomorph accessories, Spider-Man has his hands full taking on his hive. The Spider-Man/Aliens figure is limited to 1,500 pieces and is a Hot Toys Exclusive so that it won't be available for long. We want to thank Sideshow for letting us showcase this delightful piece, and collectors can purchase one right from Sideshow Collectibles while you can. Excelsior!

