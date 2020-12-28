Spider-Mans Dons His Classic Suit with New Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys has announced their next figure from the hit PlayStation exclusive game Marvel's Spider-Man. This time things get a little classic as our favorite web-slinger dons his original classic red and blue suit. Spider-Man will stand 12 inches tall, feature roughly 30 points of articulation, and loaded with a wide variety of swappable parts and accessories. This suit does come with the newly crafted masked head sculpt with interchangeable eyes. This will allow collectors to capture a variety of different combinations of Spider-Man expressions. He will also have a special enhanced body that features greater poseability and higher articulation. For other added accessories, Spidey will also come with a newspaper, cell phone, a variety of interchangeable hand parts, and of course, web effect accessories to capture that perfect slinging pose. Spider-Man will also come with a special city-themed diorama backdrop as well as an added Scorpion tail accessory to capture some amazing dynamic poses. If you have been collecting the marvels Spiderman figures from hot toys and this will be a must-have for your growing Spidey collection.

Marvel's Spider-Man continues to come out with collectibles even after its debut back in 2018. Hot Toys has really marketed off on all of the amazing costumes that we see in the PlayStation exclusive game. I'm surprised it has taken this long for them to come out with this classic suit design, but they nailed the entire design. From the accessories to the color and articulation, this figure will stand out in your growing Spider-Man collection. The Spider-Man (Classic Suit) Sixth Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $260. They are set to release between January – March 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. I'll give a check out some of the other amazing Marvel's Spider-Man figures from Hot Toys like the Negative Suit, 2099, Spider-Punk, and more.

You're Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

"Begin your ultimate Big Apple adventure with Peter Parker in the classic outfit from the hugely popular Marvel's Spider-man video game! The original classic suit, with contrasting colors and bright tone, is the ultimate tribute to the wall-crawler's comic book history. It's simple, elegant, and gorgeous. Adding onto the strong Marvel's Spider-Man lineup, Hot Toys team is excited to introduce the latest 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Classic Suit) collectible figure capturing Spidey's look as of the start of the game, before it gets swapped out for the Advanced Suit."

"The figure is skillfully crafted based on the Classic Suit in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game, featuring a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create different combinations of Spider-Man's expressions; a specialized body with enhanced articulations allowing greater poseability; expertly tailored Spidey Classic suit following a blue and red color scheme with black spider emblem on chest; interchangeable hands for iconic postures; a wide variety of detailed accessories including a newspaper, a smart phone, web effect accessories, a Scorpion tail and stinger painted in metallic green as diorama accessory, specially designed city themed character backdrop, and a dynamic figure stand for the full display set up. Swing around with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Classic Suit) figure now!"

Specifications

Product Code: VGM48

Product Name: Spider-Man (Classic Suit)

Height: Approximately 30cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Scorpion tail diorama accessory, Specially designed city themed backdrop

The 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Classic Suit) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing Classic Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man video game

A newly developed masked head sculpt with three (3) pairs of interchangeable eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man's expressions

Approximately 30cm tall

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of opened hands

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of finger pointing hands

One (1) cobweb swinging right hand

One (1) left hand for holding smart phone

Costume :

One (1) newly developed red and blue colored Classic Suit with grayish black trims, cobweb pattern and black spider emblem on chest

Accessories:

One (1) set of newspaper

One (1) smart phone

One (1) pair of web shooters

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

One (1) metallic green colored Scorpion tail diorama accessory (with bendable wire)

One (1) specially designed city themed character backdrop

A dynamic figure stand with game logo, character nameplate