Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Comes to S.H. Figuarts

Spider-Man: No Way Home is setting up some big things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like the multiverse is getting bigger with the crash of Peter Parker's world as he tries to bottle his secret identity. No one knows what the movie will consist of but it looks like a lot of Spider-Man costumes will be featured in it. Tamashii Nations is bringing some of these suits to life with their newest set of S.H Figures creations. We have already seen the Black & Gold Enchanted Suit and now it's time for the new Integrated Suit.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit seems to be a possible modified version of the Iron Spider costume. With its new name, it is hard to say if they are the same costume but Tamashii Nations bring it to life. The figure will feature swappable hand parts, web effects, and even an unmasked Peter Parker head sculpt. The slick colors are nice and it will be a very nice suit to see in action in December when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally premieres. Set to release in Q1 2022, this Spider-Man figure will be priced at roughly $35. Pre-orders are not live just yet but the product page is live here that also features some of the other No Way Home figures that are also coming soon. Thwip.

"Finally released this winter! !! Integrated suits from Spider-Man: No Way Home at an affordable price S.H.Figuarts It appeared in. The new integrated suit for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" scheduled to be released this winter will be 3,850 yen (excluding tax)! Includes web parts and replacement wrists that can reproduce the spider web injection scene. With a wide range of motion, you can reproduce the dynamic action in the play. Reproduce the characteristic gold line with coloring.. With the movable mechanism cultivated in the S.H.Figuarts series, it is possible to reproduce the dynamic action in the play. Includes an effect that reproduces the spider web injection."

Product Specifications

Height: about 150mm

Material: ABS, made of PVC

Body

Replacement wrist left and right each three

Spider web (for launch) length x 2

Joint for TAMASHII STAGE