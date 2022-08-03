Spider-Man Swings Into Brick Built Action with New LEGO Figure

This year marks the 60th anniversary of quite a few Marvel Comics heroes, including The Amazing Spider-Man. A big celebration like this means tons of collectibles will be released of the iconic hero. One of which has just been revealed as LEGO gives our favorite web-swinger some new brick build adventures. Coming in at 258 pieces, webheads will be able to build their own articulated 9.5" tall Spider-Man figure. All of the parts will be buildable and will be articulated to bring Spider-Man toile and Abel to capture one of his iconic poses. From articulated joints, fingers, and web accessories, this will be a fun posable LEGO set for adults and kids alike. The Marvel Comics Spider-Man is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are not live, but they can be found here with a September 1, 2022 arrival.

"Put Spider-Man action into the hands of fans aged 8 and up with the LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Figure (76226). Standing over 9.5 in. (24 cm) tall, this buildable take-anywhere toy brings Marvel-movie authenticity to kids' Super Hero adventures."

"Based on Spider-Man from the Marvel Universe, this fully jointed figure is just like the real thing. Using the web accessories included, kids can move and position their Spider-Man as they battle their way through endless exciting missions. When the day's web-slinging action is over, the flexible figure looks great on display. The free LEGO Building Instructions app lets kids view, zoom and rotate the model as they build, giving them an amazing sense of immersion and interaction during the construction process."

Iconic Marvel hero – Kids assemble the 258-piece figure into a realistic recreation of Spider-Man from the Marvel Universe

Fully jointed – All parts of the buildable Spider-Man are articulated, so kids can move, position and pose the figure just like the real thing

Portable play – This go-anywhere figure stands 9.5 in. (24 cm) tall, just the right size to provide instant action wherever kids take it

Immersive building experience – The LEGO® Building Instructions app lets users view, zoom and rotate the model as they build

Expand the Super Hero fun – There are more LEGO® Marvel figures in the series to collect, including Miles Morales (76225) and Venom (76230) figures