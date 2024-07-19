Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, spider-man

Spider-Man Swings On In with New 1:6 Statue from McFarlane Toys

The world of Marvel Comics is coming to life from McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new assortment of comic inspired statues

A new set of statues is on the way from McFarlane Toys as they step into the marvelous world of Marvel Comics. This new line of statues seems to be quite specific, featuring some cherry-picked characters that have crossed paths with Todd McFarlane over the years. One of which is Spider-Man, who has had plenty of legendary adventures and continues to captivate audiences, with many landmark issues along the way. One of those stories was The Amazing Spider-Man #301, published in 1988, which rose up following the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #300, which introduced Venom. Issue #301 features the return of Spider-Man's classic red and blue costume and was illustrated by Todd McFarlane.

This issue is celebrated for its vibrant cover art and thrilling storyline, cementing McFarlane's impact on the character's visual evolution. McFarlane Toys now pays homage to the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #301 with a new 1/6 scale statue that meticulously captures one of Spider-Man's signature poses. Swinging through the city, this nicely detailed statue shows off that classic red and blue look and will have a cityscape backdrop. The 1/6 scale versions of McFarlane Toys Marvel Comics statues do come with a comic book, but sadly, #302 is featured instead of #301, probably due to its rarity. Collectors can pre-order this statue right now for $49.99, with an August 2024 and a Captain America 1/6 scale statue also releasing alongside it.

Spider-Man 1:6th Figure with Comic (The Amazing Spider-Man #301)

"Supposedly, Franz Kraus hired Silver Sable to test a security system. But Kraus turns out to have a secret past. Spider-Man smells a rat!"

Product Features:

Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issue #301

1:6th Scale posed figure with environmental base and backdrop scene

Includes The Amazing Spider-Man #302 comic book and a collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

