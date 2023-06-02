Spider-Punk Hits the Stage with Beast Kingdom's Spider-Verse Statue Unleash some chaos, break the rules, and take on society with Beast Kingdom’s latest D-Stage statue from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally here, giving web-headed fans part one of an epic story. Some brand new spider people are making an appearance in this film, including one that stands out more than the rest. Spider-Punk has arrived and is ready to break the rules, fight the system, and introduce chaos into the Spider_Verse. This fantastic character is now getting his very own D-Stage statue through Beast Kingdom. Coming in at 6 inches tall, a beautifully sculpted statue has arrived as Spider-Punk is ready to bring down the house for any Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans collection. The statue is popping with color, showcases this punk right on stage, and captures the chaos of Earth-138 perfectly. It is time to travel Across the Spider-Verse with Beast Kingdom for $39.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

Spider-Punk Takes to the D-Stage with Beast Kingdom

"Are you ready to rock and roll with a universe-saving superhero? The immensely popular animated Spider-Verse series brings together some of the most celebrated variants of the Spider-Man universe for the first time on screen. In the original 2018 release of "Into The Spider-Verse," our heroes are led by Miles Morales from Earth-1610 on an epic adventure of courage, battle, and friendship."

"To celebrate the release of the latest movie, "Across The Spider-Verse," Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" is ready to release a rocking D-Stage figurine that will bring the house down with some sweet guitar riffs! The "Punk Spider-Man" from Earth-138 rocks a mixture of the classic red and blue Spider-Man colors, but with a punk-rock theme, including a punk-inspired mask, tight pants, and his exclusive red "Electric Guitar." Strumming away on a graffiti-loaded stage, Punk Spider-Man oozes cool and gets his fans excited for his latest tune before setting off to save the day! This detailed figurine is ready to rock your world, so make sure you order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today and don't forget to "Rock-On" Spider-Man style!"

