Spider-Punk Joins S.H.Figuarts Across the Spider-Verse Line

Get ready to dive back Across the Spider-Verse as Spider-Punk is finally getting his very own S.H.Figuarts figure from Tamashii

Tamashii Nations is taking Spider-Man fans Across the Spider-Verse once again as they debut their latest S.H.Figuarts figure. Hobie Brown was bitten by a- "wouldn't you like to know", and stole the show in Spider-Man: Across the Sider-Verse as Spider-Punk. When he is not playing shows, antagonizing fascists, staging unpermitted political action, or performing art pieces, he is out there kicking butt as a legendary crime fighter. Only Hasbro has dropped a figure for Spider-Punk, but things are changing as this 6.8" tall figure features all the articulation that S.H.Figuarts fans know and love.

Spider-Punk is even getting an actual non-thrid party 5unmasked head sculpt, which many Spider-Man have been demanding for months. Hobie will come with a guitar, swappable hands, bracelet, and will rock out in any fans collection. Tamshii Nations has done an incredible job bringing the Spider-Verse to life with Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099 already have figures. Pre-orders will start on March 4 in Japan, and his product page is already live through Tamashii Nations.

A New Spider-Man Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Arrives

