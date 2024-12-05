Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter) Takes on Venom with New LEGO Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including the arrival of Spider-Woman

Article Summary Spider-Woman, aka Julia Carpenter, joins LEGO's Marvel set to stop Venom's rampage in New York.

The 254-piece set features Spider-Man and Spider-Woman facing Venom's menacing muscle car.

Julia Carpenter's Spider-Woman showcases her psionic webs and enhanced abilities in LEGO form.

The set includes three minifigures and is priced at $29.99, launching on January 1, 2025.

Venom is hitting the streets in style as LEGO debuts their newest Marvel Comics-inspired set. Coming in at 254 pieces, it looks like Venom is getting his very own muscle car and is up to no good. However, some spider-themed heroes are here to stop his joy ride and crime spree with Spider-Man and Spider-Woman?! Julia Carpenter is the second Spider-Woman, and she made her debut in Marvel Comics Secret Wars #6 back in 1984. She is known for her striking black-and-white costume and was gifted with powers by a secret government experiment.

Spider-Woman features enhanced strength, agility, and a unique ability that allows her to generate psionic "webs" for offense and movement. She would later join superhero teams like the Avengers, West Coast Avengers, and Omega Flight but would go on to reach new heights as Madame Web. Now LEGO is bringing in this Avenger to help Spider-Man take on this symbiote foe with a simple set. Take a ride through the streets of New York as Venom as he drags his stolen loot behind his car. Three LEGO Marvel miniatures are included, with the Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car set getting a $29.99 price tag and a January 1, 2025 release date.

Spider-Man and Spider-Woman vs. Venom

"Spider-Man vs. Venom Muscle Car (76309) is a high-quality, buildable toy-car playset for boys and girls aged 7 and up. The buildable Venom car toy comes with 3 minifigures: Spider-Man with a web blaster, Venom with 4 tentacles and Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter) with a flexible web that is large enough to ensnare a villain. The Venomized car features a shooter on each side, an accessible engine and an opening cockpit."

"Venom can sit inside the car by removing his 2 lower tentacles, which can be used to further Venomize the car. A safe containing gold bars inspires role-play action between the heroes and villain. The safe can be dragged away by the car, which also includes a compartment for the gold bars."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!