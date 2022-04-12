Square Enix Celebrates 20 Years of Kingdom Hearts with Play Arts Sora

The official announcement is here as Square Enix, and Disney reveal Kingdom Hearts IV is in the works. This beloved video game franchise has fascinated gamers over the past 20 years, and now it's time to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. To help celebrate, Square Enix has announced some new Play Arts Kai figures are on the way including Sora's appearance from Kingdom Hearts III. Wearing his new red and black outfit, this new deluxe Sora is loaded with detail, high amounts of articulation and accessories to please many fans.

Coming in at roughly 9" tall, Sora will come with three different keyblades, the Ultima Weapon, Shooting Star, and Kingdom Key. Sora will also feature 2 swappable faceplates, and swappable hands to allow for some iconic action poses to be captured. Square Enix put a lot of detail into this figure, and it looks like he came right out of the screen, which makes it even better. The Kingdom Hearts III Play Arts Kai Sora (Ver. 2 Deluxe Version) is priced at $209.99 and set to release in September 2023. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to check to Riku, and Kairi Play Arts Kai figures also heading our way. Kingdom Hearts give me your strength!

"Sora, the main protagonist of KINGDOM HEARTS III, makes an appearance in the PLAY ARTS KAI line with a completely new "Ver.2" sculpt! In addition to the brushed-up modeling, he features the metallic crown motif necklace, which is eye catching. The face parts are vividly colored and have detailed expressions. Includes alternate hand parts and Sora's iconic "Kingdom Key" Keyblade. Additionally, the Deluxe version comes with two extra face parts, one with a smiling face and the other with a battle face, as well as the Shooting Star and Ultima Weapon Keyblades, making this a luxurious set. This is a must-have item for fans who want to reenact various scenes from the game."

Product Features

8.78 x 3.11 x 2.40 inches (22.30cm x 7.89cm x 6.09cm)

Made of PVC

From Kingdom Hearts III

Highly poseable due to the utilization of flexible materials

Designers have paid close attention to expressing the minute details

Box Contents

Sora figure

3 Pairs of hands

3 Interchangeable faces

Chain keyblade

Shooting star keyblade

Ultima weapon keyblade

Stand