Square Enix Releases New Bring Arts Final Fantasy VII Cloud Strife

Cloud Strife, the legendary hero of Final Fantasy VII, remains one of the most recognizable figures in gaming history. First introduced in 1997, Cloud initially presents himself as a former SOLDIER 1st Class, who is now working as a mercenary for AVALANCHE in their fight against the Shinra Corporation. However, as the game goes on, his past becomes unraveled as false memories, trauma, and his own self-discovery come into the light. Cloud eventually learns the truth about his connection to Sephiroth, the game's big bad, and he goes on to embrace his true identity. Armed with his signature Buster Sword, he battles formidable foes, including Shinra, Jenova, and Sephiroth, with his friends Tifa, Barret, and Aerith at his side.

Now, Square Enix Japan is resisting the events of Final Fantasy VII with yet another Bring Arts Cloud Strife figure. This new Hardedge Version now comes with the Hardedge Sword, another powerful weapon from the game. Dish out Infinity's End with this bad boy, who will also come with swappable hands and a display base. This figure is the exact same as its 2023 release, but with a new sword, so if you missed the date of the previous release of just love the Hardedge Sword, then this figure is for you. Pre-orders are already live on the Square Enix Store for $119.99 with a November 2024 release.

Final Fantasy VII Bring Arts – Cloud Strife (Hardedge Ver.)

"Cloud makes his appearance equipped with the Hardedge sword! FINAL FANTASY VII protagonist Cloud Strife, equipped with the Hardedge sword, makes his appearance in the BRING ARTS Action Figure line! Based on the original FINAL FANTASY VII, this figure harkens back to Cloud's origins, featuring his distinctive hairstyle, shoulder armor, and costume, evoking a sense of nostalgia."

"Accessories include interchangeable hands, and a newly sculpted Hardedge sword, which Cloud can hold in his hand or attach to his back. Cloud is the same model as FINAL FANTASY VII BRING ARTS Action Figure – CLOUD."

Product Size (inches):

Cloud Strife: H 5.98 in x W 2.24 in x D 1.06 in

