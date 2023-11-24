Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, star ace toys

Star Ace Toys Reveals 350-Piece Batman: Arkham Origins Statue

Step into the video game world of DC as Star Ace Toys has revealed an impressive new statue featuring Batman from his Arkham Origins game

Limited edition with only 350 pieces globally, featuring an 11.81” Batman.

Includes interchangeable heads and weapons, with a detailed Bat-Signal base.

Available for pre-order at $355, slated for June 2024 release.

Star Ace Toys and SFX Collectibles are taking collectors deep into the heart of Gotham City with their latest statue from Batman: Arkham Origins! This statue brings to life the raw power and determination of a younger yet equally formidable Batman. Our Caped Crusader is in for a very long night as eight of the world's deadliest assassins are gunning for him this Christmas Eve. With a $50 million bounty on Batman's head, the villain Black Mask is ready to clear the streets of this hero for good or die trying. Coming in at 11.81" tall, Batman features a leatherette cape as well as a second head sculpt, allowing for normal or angry expressions to be displayed. Standing on a Bat-Signal base, this Caped Crusader is packed with detail, featuring his outfit from the hit Rocksteady video game. Equipped with a batarang and a grapple gun, this Dark Knight is ready to show these assassins he means business. The 1:8 Scale Batman Arkham Origins 2.0 Statue will be hand-painted and extremely limited at only 350 pieces worldwide. Pre-orders are already live for the statue right here at $355 with a June 2024 release.

Embrace the Knight with Batman Arkham Origins

"I'm going to show The Arkham Knight what happens when he messes with my city". On Christmas Eve, Batman intervenes in a jailbreak at Blackgate Penitentiary LED by Black Mask, who executes Police Commissioner Loeb and escapes. Left to battle the hired assassin Killer Croc, Batman prevails but learns that Croc is the first of eight of the world's deadliest assassins in Gotham City vying to claim a $50 million bounty placed on Batman's head by Black Mask."

"Hoping to learn Black Mask's location, Batman tracks the Penguin to his ship. There, he defeats the assassin Deathstroke and Electrocutioner and learns from the Penguin that Black Mask was purportedly murdered at an apartment complex. Batman investigates the murder scene, learning that the victim was not Black Mask and that the murder may have involved a criminal known as "the Joker"……"

"This Batman Origins Statue stands an awesome 42cm tall and comes with an exclusive light up base which has the Bat signal surrounded by Man Bats Claws and Wings. This Standard Version of the Exclusive 1/8 Scale Batman Arkham Origins Statue comes with a leatherette (PVC textured) cape and stands on Battle Damaged Base. This statue is made of high-quality polystone resin."

One (1) Batman Statue

One (1) Base

One (1) Normal Head

One (1) Angry Head

One (1) Leatherette Cape

