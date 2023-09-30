Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: guardians of the galaxy, iron studios, marvel

Star-Lord Leads the Guardians of the Galaxy with Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Prepare to be starstruck as Iron Studios unveils their latest Marvel Studios 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This stunning statue brings Peter Quill to life once again as it captures the charismatic leader of the ragtag group of cosmic misfits. A lot of meticulous attention to detail was put into this piece featuring the Guardian's new matching outfits from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. These are very close to the Marvel Comics appearances of the characters so it is nice to see it close up once again and packed with detail. Fans are returning to Counter-Earth for this piece as Star-Lord is posed up with his blaster at the High Evolutionary mobile research facility. Companion Groot and Rocket 1/10 Art Scale will also be coming soon to capture the team together once again. Star-Lord is priced at $179.99 with a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

Star Lord – Guardians of the Galaxy 3

"In the hallway of the mobile research facility of the High Evolutionary villain on Counter-Earth, the space adventurer part-Celestial part-human hero wields one of his Quad Blasters in his right hand, keeping the other in his belt while he leans relaxed. The former notorious intergalactic outlaw knows and faces his responsibility as the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy in a fearless way, helping planets and populations in need."

"Presented firsthand at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, once again in their booth, Iron Studios brought the statue "Star-Lord – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Art Scale 1/10", with the legendary leader of the most beloved group of misfit heroes in the galaxy, presenting the hero with his blue costume with details in red, inspired by his version from the comics, with the detailed face features meticulously faithful to actor Chris Pratt, over a diorama base that reminds the interior of the Arête Laboratories, in a series with the statues of Groot and Rocket completing the set."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!