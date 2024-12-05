Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Star Wars Admiral Ackbar's Home One Starcruiser Lands with LEGO

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including a new Star Wars micro starship

Article Summary LEGO introduces a new Star Wars Home One Starcruiser set with 559 pieces featuring Admiral Ackbar's flagship.

Inspired by the Battle of Endor, this set showcases Mon Calamari's iconic ship from Return of the Jedi.

Includes a display base with a brick-built Nebulon-B Medical Frigate to enhance your Rebel Alliance collection.

Get ready to pre-order this collectible Star Wars set for $59.99, releasing on January 1, 2025.

Get ready to blast off with another iconic Star Wars ship as LEGO has unveiled a brand new microscope replica. The Home One Star Cruiser is Admiral Ackbar's iconic flagship, and it was a pivotal vessel in the Star Wars saga. A Mon Calamari MC80 starcruiser serves as one of the Rebel Alliance's command ships and can be seen during the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi. The ship boasts advanced shielding, multiple hangar bays, and powerful turbo lasers, making it a threat to the Galactic Empire. Its spacious interior helps house command operations as well as fighter squadrons, including X-Wings and A-Wings.

Representing Mon Calamari's ingenuity and the Rebel spirit, the Home One plays a crucial role in taking down the second Death Star, and now it comes to LEGO. Coming in at only 559 pieces, the Home One Starcruiser measures 5.5" tall and 13" wide and nicely captures the Admiral Ackbar she in brick-built detail. The ship will have its own display base as well as a brick-built Nebulon-B Medical Frigate. Build up your Rebel Alliance collection for $59.99, and pre-orders for Star Wars Home One Starcruiser are live on LEGO with a January 1, 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Home One Starcruiser

"Inspire nostalgia for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™ with the first-ever LEGO® Star Wars™ brick-built model of the Home One Starcruiser (75405) commanded by Admiral Ackbar at the Battle of Endor. A fun Star Wars gift for adults, this buildable starship model kit offers a complex, rewarding creative experience. Recreate authentic features of the Rebel Alliance fleet's flagship frigate and display it on the buildable stand with a nameplate."

Buildable starship model kit – Imagine life with the Mon Calamari on board the Home One Starcruiser with the first-ever LEGO® brick recreation of this starship from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™

Create a Star Wars™ display – Showcase your creation on the stand with a nameplate, and use the transparent element to attach a brick-built Nebulon-B Medical Frigate as if it's flying alongside

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!