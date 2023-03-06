Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Return to shop Disney It is time to venture off into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as some popular collectibles have been imported online once again with shop Disney

It looks like some goodies have been smuggled out of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge once again. Coming straight from the Park, Ahsoka Tano's Legacy Lightsaber Hilts are back and ready for collectors' hands. No need to buy a plane ticket or a pass for the park as these beauties have arrived online. This set does feature both hilts and captures Ahsoka's lightsabers from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. No accessories are included here, but the blades will have lights and sound when attached and can change between green and blue. They are packed in a fun-hinged case that features her undercover Fulcrum symbol, as seen in Star Wars: Rebels. This set is priced at $249.99 and can be found right here for purchase now. These never usually last long, and with a new Ahsoka series on the horizon, these might be the Legacy Lightsaber you are looking for.

Fight Against the Empire Once More with Shop Disney

"Feel at one with the Force with these Legacy Lightsaber hilts inspired the famous Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka, former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a veteran in the battle of the Clone Wars, is known for her strong leadership and skill. With these detailed recreations of Ahsoka's Lightsaber hilts you can begin your destiny and follow in the footsteps of one of the most recognizable former Jedi. Hear epic sound effects and see the blades glow blue and green when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades into each hilt, sold separately. Hilts come in a lined display box with Fulcrum symbol on front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes two hilts and case

Ahsoka hilts inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Fulcrum symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade green and blue, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland