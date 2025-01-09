Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Pre-orders Arrives for Marvel Legends Nemesis Build-A-Figure Wave

Get ready for a new set of uncanny collectibles as Hasbro is back with a new Marvel legends Build-A-FIgure wave featuring Nemesis

Article Summary Marvel Legends introduces a new Build-A-Figure wave focused on the X-Men's Nemesis.

Collect six figures: Marrow, Husk, Fabian Cortez, Cyclops, AoA Gambit, and X-Force Nightcrawler.

Excitingly, these characters bring Nemesis to life for keen collectors.

Pre-order now for $24.99 each at Fan Channel sites; set to release Spring 2025.

A new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from Hasbro, and it is all about the X-Men. This set will consist of seven new figures, with 6/7 carrying a piece to build a deadly X-Men Age of Apocalypse villain. Nemesis, also known as Holocaust, has arrived, and he reigns from Earth-295, also known as the dystopian Age of Apocalypse timeline. First appearing in X-Men: Alpha #1 (1995), Holocaust is the son of the tyrannical Apocalypse and serves as one of his most trusted enforcers. Born as Nemesis, he goes on to become Holocaust after being nearly killed by Magneto, encasing himself in translucent armor, which contains his immense energy power.

This made him a living embodiment of destruction, and he even lived on after the death of the Age of Apocalypse timeline collapsed. Holocaust was one of the few who managed to cross into the main Marvel Universe (Earth-616), continuing to reign terror on the X-Men. Marvel Legends collectors will be to purchase Marrow, Husk, Fabian Cortez, Cyclops, AoA Gambit, and X-Force Nightcrawler to build Nemesis. There is also an X-Treme Wolverine releasing in this wave, but it will not contain any parts to build this deadly villain. Pre-orders are already live at Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 each with a Spring 2025 release.

Marvel Legends X-Men Build-A-Figure Nemesis Wave Live

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like this Nemesis Build-A-Figure X-Men wave. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men and other Marvel movie action figures."

