Sideshow Collectibles Reveals Star Wars: Rebels Ahsoka Tano Statue

The fan-favorite Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano is back as she gets a brand new Premium Format Statue from Sideshow Collectibles. Standing 19.5" tall, Fulcrum is here once again as she wields her beautiful white bladed lightsabers. Ahsoka Tano is highly detailed, from an on-screen accurate facial design to her outfit. Sideshow Collectibles is also offering an exclusive version that gives Star Wars fans an additional Morai statue giving the "Jedi" her mystical companion. Coming in at $585, the Star Wars: Rebels Ahsoka Tano Statue is set to release between May – June 2022. Fans can check out the official description below; fans can also find that pre-orders are already live and located here. Stay tuned for more amazing Star Wars reveals throughout the day. May the Fourth be with you.

"I am no Jedi." Sideshow presents the Ahsoka Tano™ Premium Format™ Figure, a limited-edition quarter-scale Star Wars™ collectible inspired by the fan-favorite character's journey as seen in Star Wars: Rebels. The Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Figure measures 19.5" tall and 14" wide as the Togruta warrior strikes a battle-ready stance on a Malachor-themed base, her iconic dual lightsabers at the ready. Surrounded by the crumbling structure of an ancient temple, Ahsoka steadies herself to use the Force and her former Jedi padawan training to confront the dangers of the dark side across the galaxy."

"The polystone Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted to capture the energy and action of her animated presence in a three-dimensional statue format. Ahsoka's vibrant orange portrait bears her distinct white facial markings, and her face is framed by her white and blue patterned montrals and lekku. Her costume features a blue-grey bodysuit with sculpted skirts, belts, arm guards, shin guards, and detailed tan tassets at her hips. In her hands, her unique white-bladed sabers are unsheathed in anticipation of a fateful duel."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Figure includes a sculpted Morai proximity piece, depicting her beautiful green convor companion perched on a complimenting Malachor rubble base. Display Morai alongside the Togruta Force wielder with this exclusive accessory only available through Sideshow. The Ahsoka Tano Premium Format Figure will become the fulcrum of any fan's Star Wars collection– bring her home today!"