Star Wars Baylan Skoll Embraces the Dark Side with The Black Series

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Star Wars: Black Series figures

Some new characters made their debut in the new Disney+ live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka. One of which was once a former Jedi Knight and Jedi General in the Grand Army of the Republic. Baylan Skoll has survived the Purge and now continues as a mercenary in the New Republic Era. These new villains have been a delight, and Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati are welcome additions to the growing Star Wars Universe. Hasbro has unveiled that Baylan is joining the Black Series with a brand-new figure for the Ahsoka line. From a great sculpted head to his elongated red-orange lightsaber, this mercenary will be a fun addition to any collection. Pre-orders for Baylan Skoll are live and located right here for $24.99 with a February 2024 release. Be on the lookout for his apprentice Shin Hati as well to complete the deadly duo.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BAYLAN SKOLL

Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with action figures from The Black Series! Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This collectible Black Series figure is detailed to look like the Baylan Skoll character from the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Includes: Figure and accessory.

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure (15 cm), featuring premium deco, in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with one accessory

BAYLAN SKOLL: Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

