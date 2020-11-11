Star Wars Dewback Mount Coming Soon From Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is announcing some new Star Wars collectible for their Egg Attack Action figure line. They have announced mountable rides for your figures, and kicking things off first is the Dewback. Most notable, from Star Wars: A New Hope as the Stormtroopers patrol Tatooine on them. The creatures are highly detailed, and each will feature 10 points of articulation in the 4 legs, 4 ankles, tail, and head. The Star Wars Dewback will come loaded with his saddlebags to add extra cuteness to the adorable mount. This will be a perfect collectible for any Beast Kingdom EAA collector that will enhance any figure. Pre-orders for the EAA-014 Dewback are already live, but it will be found here. This is a super fun Star Wars figure that is the start of something truly unique that not many companies are doing. It would be great for them to continue to explore more mounts from the Star Wars universe to only enhance fans growing collection.

"Star Wars most adorable mounts are coming back! Do you remember the cutest ride on Tatooine? It's a lizard and a Sandtrooper's best friend. Beast Kingdom's introducing the popular Dewback from Star Wars: A New Hope, its hide is incredibly detailed, with each scale coming to life, and skilled ornamentation adding layers. Made of vinyl, it has 10 movable joints: the head, 4 legs, 4 ankles, and its tail, and also comes with saddlebags, bringing out a certain cuteness. In addition to individual Dewbacks. Let's catch that rebel scum together with Dewback!"

Special Features:

・Possesses 10 movable joints

・The Dewback's saddle bags and accessories are carefully painted

・Detailing on the Dewback's scales is painstakingly replicated

・The Dewback is made of vinyl, giving it a lifelike appearance