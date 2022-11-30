Star Wars Bib Fortuna Joins Hasbro's Return of the Jedi 40th Line

Hasbro is taking fans back to Jabba's Palace as they continue their Star Wars: Return of the Jedi celebration. Reissues and rereleases have arrived as the 40th anniversary of the film has arrived, and Hasbro has it all covered. Releasing as part of The Black Series line, Bib Fortuna is back and ready to greet you to Jabba the Hutt. Unlike his appearance in The Mandalorian, Bib Fortuna has slimmed out to his classic design and comes with some cup accessories. I am surprised Hasbro did not give us Bib'a iconic staff in 6" form, as that would truly be an honor for the Kenner line and a fun release for Return of the Jedi. However, this is a nice release, and it is really all out of the card-back packaging when it comes to celebration releases like this. The Star Wars: The Black Series Bib Fortuna is set to release in July 2023, he is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Die wanna wanga." – Bib Fortuna

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes Star Wars action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series."

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

BIB FORTUNA: Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging!

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI: This Bib Fortuna action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 3 cup accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series collector figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)