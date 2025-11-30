Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, star wars

Star Wars Black Squadron Micro Squadron Flies in From Jazwares

Take on the Galaxy with Jazwares as they expand their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron collection with new special edition sets.

Article Summary Jazwares releases a Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Black Squadron Box Set, limited to 5,000 pieces.

The set includes five detailed Imperial TIE fighters and matching 1-inch articulated pilot figures.

Black Squadron is the Empire’s elite starfighter unit, known for defending key Imperial assets like the Death Star.

Available exclusively on the Jazwares Vault, this collectible set is priced at $80 for Star Wars enthusiasts.

Black Squadron is the Empire's elite starfighter unit, known for its precision, discipline, and deadly efficiency in the Star Wars galaxy. They are tasked with defending critical Imperial assets like the Death Star and taking on Rebel starfighters that get into their way. While the films often show Imperial pilots as anonymous forces, expanded lore, games, and collectibles bring Black Squadron to life. The Black Squadron is the Empire's counter to iconic Rebel squadrons like Red or Rogue Squadron, and now they are coming to life from Jazwares.

A new limited edition Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron set is flying in from the Jazwares Vault with the Black Squadron Box Set. This collectible brings the iconic Imperial unit to life, featuring five detailed TIE fighters, each accompanied by a 1-inch articulated pilot figure. Each TIE Fighter has been faithfully recreated, showcasing the squadron's signature look, and all are included in a single window package. Jazwares has this set limited to only 5,000 pieces, and the Black Squadron is set to take down Rebel Scum right now exclusively on the Jazwares Vault for $80.

STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Black Squadron

"Join the ranks of the proud with STAR WARS™ Micro Galaxy Squadron Black Squadron. This deluxe set features five 3-inch TIE fighters and five TIE Pilot micro figure accessories from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. Crush the rebel assault with "MAULER" MITHEL (BLACK TWO), "BACKSTABBER" (BLACK THREE), "DARK CURSE" (BLACK FOUR), "CHASER" CARTHA (BLACK EIGHT) and "WAMPA" (BLACK ELEVEN)."

"In its moment of triumph, the DEATH STAR was closing in on the Rebel base on YAVIN IV. As it flew into position, however, a small team of X-wings assaulted the battle station in a seemingly hopeless mission. After analyzing the threat, DARTH VADER scrambled his most elite pilots, BLACK SQUADRON, and led a counter strike which would ultimately alter the course of the galaxy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!