McFarlane Toys Unleashes More Firepower with Accessory Pack 2

McFarlane Toys has really been doing a fantastic job in the toy world lately, with plenty of impressive lines to go around. Spawn's Universe and DC Multiverse are two of their biggest lines, and I am constantly impressed by their new releases. Even though the 7" DC Comics figure line is popular, there are some issues with it, mainly in the realm of weaponry. DC Comics' latest policy has removed guns from their collectible lines and associated them with their characters. Even though they wield them in the comics, the toy world and marketing them is a whole new issue. However, there have been loopholes to fix this Mezco Toys and McFarlane dropping add-on packs. These add-ons dish out the weaponry you need for your assassins, mercenaries, and even heroes. McFarlane Toys already has had a very successful first add-on Arsenal Pack, with 15 guns which were perfect for some of their previous releases like Deathstroke, Red Hood, and Peacemaker. That bad boy has come and gone, but hope is on the horizon as a new arsenal has been unlocked with McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Accessory Pack #2.

Plenty of new weapons are packed into this beauty, giving collectors a total of 17 new rifles, as well as blasters and handguns. This line-up does include some very unique nice sci-to blasters with some single Ray Guns packed with color. A nice variety of assault rifles are also included here as well as a devastating Gatling gun and even two sets of dual pistols. Your armory is about to be full when you open up one of these packs, and they only cost $14.99 each. Cases are also sold in packs of 6 if you are really trying to build back an army. Packs like this will easily change up your Spawn and DC Comics displays. It is add-on packs like this that really enhance some of your figures, and it is absolutely fantastic. I am glad McFarlane Toys continues to dish them out and pre-orders are already live for them right here exclusively through the McFarlane Toys Store with a February 2023 release.

"This online exclusive Accessory Pack #2 is compatible with any 7in scale McFarlane Toys Figure. This pack includes 17 different accessories."

Comes with 17 different action figure munition accessories.

McFarlaneToysStore Online Exclusive.