First Appearance Ghost Rider Marvel Legends Figure Coming Soon

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including the 1st appearance of Ghost Rider

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a 2026 Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure based on Johnny Blaze's first comic appearance.

Iconic blue jumpsuit, flaming skull head, and fiery Hellcycle recreate classic Ghost Rider comic details.

Figure set features alternate heads, hands, flame effects, and chain for dynamic display options.

Pre-orders for the Ghost Rider Marvel Legends vehicle set open in January 2026 on Hasbro Pulse and retailers.

Ghost Rider first appeared in Marvel Comics with Marvel Spotlight #5 (1972), introducing readers to Johnny Blaze as the original Marvel Ghost Rider. Created by Roy Thomas, Gary Friedrich, and Mike Ploog, Johnny debuted as a motorcycle stuntman who made a deal with the demon Mephisto to save his adoptive father. As expected, it was a trick that not only still allows his adoptive father to perish but transforms Johnny into a flaming-skulled Spirit of Vengeance. He appeared throughout Marvel Spotlight for two years after that, followed by his first ongoing solo Ghost Rider series in 1975, which heavily leaned into supernatural horror.

Hasbro is now bringing Johnny Blaze back as Ghost Rider as they reveal their newest Marvel Legends vehicle set, showing off his classic comic book appearance. The Spirit of Vengeance is depicted in his blue jumpsuit, with his Hellcyel that has been fully embraced in a red design, featuring attachable fire effects. Johnny will also come with additional motorcycle parts, allowing for different versions of the bike to be recreated, along with a flaming chain. That is not all, either, as a secondary head sculpt will also be included, showcasing a fully consumed flaming skull for the Rider. Marvel Legends collectors will be able to heat up their collection in Spring 2026, with pre-orders to be announced in January and will go up at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

Marvel Legends – Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze) 1st Apperance

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character Johnny Blaze from Marvel's Ghost Rider comics. This action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 7 pieces: alternate flaming skull, 3 alternate hands, chain, and Ghost Rider's iconic fiery-red motorcycle with flame detail."

"Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose him tearing down the highway on his motorcycle or exacting fiery vengeance and reimagine Ghost Rider comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

