Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Life-Size Grogu from The Mandalorian and Grogu Coming from Hot Toys

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new The Mandalorian and Grogu collectibles coming soon from Hot Toys

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a life-size Grogu figure from The Mandalorian, standing 14.7” tall with movie-accurate detail.

Features lifelike sculpt, realistic skin texture, soft hair, and nine points of articulation for dynamic posing.

Grogu includes interchangeable hands, wrist shooter, grav charge, bandolier, and a magnetic blue macaron.

Pre-orders for Grogu are open at Sideshow Collectibles for $285, with release set for October 2026.

Hot Toys has just unveiled the new life-size Grogu figure from The Mandalorian and Grogu is on the way. Beautifully crafted in collaboration with The Mandalorian production design team, The Child stands approximately 14.7" tall. He is packed with lifelike sculpting, realistic skin texture, and soft white hair, similar to his previous release. Grogu features a specialized soft vinyl body and nine points of articulation, allowing him to be posed in a variety of ways.

This life-size Grogu will include interchangeable hands, a wrist shooter, a grav charge, and other magnetic accessories, like a bandolier and a blue macaron for when it's snack time. This adorable hero will be an immersive centerpiece for any Star Wars collection, adding a new level of realism to the display. This life-size Hot Toys Grogu will release alongside two different The Mandalorian and Grogu 1/6 scale figures, as well as a life-size Anzellan Droidsmith. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $285, and he is set to release in October 2026.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu – Grogu Life-Size Figure

"Meticulously crafted with realistic detailing, this life-size figure stands approximately 37.5cm tall. The collectible features a finely crafted head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture, and white fiber material hair to bring the character to life. The specialized body is constructed from soft vinyl material with 9 points of articulation, allowing collectors to recreate Grogu's action and adorable gestures."

"Grogu is ready for combat, equipped with a wrist shooter that is attachable to his right arm and three interchangeable hands to recreate his wrist shooter shooting, object-holding, or powerful Force-using gestures. Furthermore, the figure comes with a grav charge and a small grav charge explosive device, both magnetically attachable to his left hand, allowing collectors to recreate thrilling scenes."

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