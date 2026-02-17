Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars IG-11 (Navarro Marshal) Vintage Collection Figure Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary IG-11 returns as Nevarro Marshal in a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch figure release.

Features the iconic IG-11 droid with new silver, white, and red detailing inspired by The Mandalorian series.

Comes with a blaster, holster, and classic Kenner-style packaging for Star Wars collectors and fans.

Pre-orders are open for $19.99, with an expected release date in June 2026 from Hasbro Pulse.

IG‑11 was introduced to the Star Wars landscape with The Mandalorian, in the very first episode of the live‑action Disney+ series. This cold, efficient bounty hunter was also hired to capture Grogu, but ultimately fell to Mando's blaster. However, IG‑11's role dramatically evolves when the Ugnaught Kuiil recovers his damaged body and reprograms him. IG-11 becomes a new ally in the story, sacrificing himself to save our heroes in the Season 1 finale. However, he was being rebuilt once again in Season 3, and it looks like they succeeded for the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film.

IG-11 (Nevarro Marshal) is coming to life with a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure who is now serving as the marshal of Nevarro. This legendary droid is now back with a new look, with silver, white, and red elements, and a gunslinging vibe. He will come with a holster, a blaster, and his own cardiac packaging for the film. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection IG-11 (Nevarro Marshal) are already live for $19.99 with a June 2026 release.

STAR WARS: TVC – IG-11 (NEVARRO MARSHAL)

"The Mandalorian returns the blasted fragments of the assassin droid hero, who undergoes a total rebuild — complete with reprogramming and marshal stripes that denote IG-11 as Nevarro's protector. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on IG-11 from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Pose out this IG-11 figure with the included blaster accessory. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, package features Kenner branding and design with a unique VC number for collectability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!