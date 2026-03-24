Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Grogu Goes Deluxe with New Hot Toys The Mandalorian and Grogu Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new The Mandalorian and Grogu collectibles coming soon from Hot Toys

It is time to return to a galaxy far, far away with a new Star Wars film with The Mandalorian and Grogu. To celebrate the upcoming film, Hot Toys has crafted new 1/6-scale figures, including a Din Djarin and Grogu set. But the fun does not stop there, as a second The Mandalorian 1/6 Scale Deluxe Version figure is also coming, which adds more fun to The Child. The Deluxe Version will include a highly detailed Pedro Pascal–inspired head sculpt and a helmeted portrait with a polished, electroplated finish. Din's Beskar armor has been faithfully brought to life, and he comes with plenty of iconic Star Wars weapons to get the job done.

What truly defines the Deluxe Edition is its upgraded addition for the one and only Grogu. Instead of a single magnetic figure, Hot Toys included multiple Grogu variants: a standing version with exclusive bandolier detailing and a seated version with his pram, both made specifically for this release. Both extra figures are highly detailed and will add additional display features to your The Mandalorian figure, in addition to the magnetic back attachment version. Grogu can be taken out of the pram, and the handlebars will have an articulated feature. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (Deluxe Version) are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $375 with a December 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu (Deluxe Version)

"The legendary journeys of Din Djarin and his adorable foundling continue to captivate Star Wars fans across the galaxy. With anticipation reaching hyperspace levels for the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™ big-screen adventure, Hot Toys is incredibly thrilled to unveil the 1/6th scale The Mandalorian™ and Grogu™ Collectible Set (Deluxe Version)!"

"The duo wouldn't be complete without Grogu! The Deluxe Version includes three Grogu figures, one is in a standing pose and styled with a bandolier that has a pouch and rondel (exclusive to Deluxe Version); the second is presented in an adorable sitting posture (exclusive to Deluxe Version); and the last one is designed to attach to the back of The Mandalorian's shoulder magnetically — all features rotatable heads. Additionally, the Deluxe Version exclusively comes with a newly developed hover pram with an articulated handle for Grogu to sit in. This makes it perfect for fans seeking the ultimate display piece."

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