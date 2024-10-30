Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Bounty Hunter Aurra Sing TVC Coming Soon from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection collectibles

Article Summary Aurra Sing joins Hasbro's Star Wars Vintage Collection in stunning 3.75" figure form.

Iconic bounty hunter features her vintage live-action look from The Phantom Menace.

Includes her signature long rifle and dual blasters; available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Collectible features premium detail, celebrating Star Wars legacy, set to release in Summer 2025.

Build up your Star Wars bounty hunter collection with a brand new The Vintage Collection release from Hasbro. Aurra Sing has arrived and is ready to take the shot and claim her target with a brand new 3.75" action figure release. Initially introduced in The Phantom Menace and seen on the sandy planet of Tatooine, it was not until the hit animated series The Clone Wars that her character was fully explored. Taking up the role of a bounty hunter and following the orders of a young Boba Fett. She was once a former Jedi Padawan but turned down that calling to follow a life of crime. Hasbro has now brought her back with an impressive new figure, capturing her first live-action appearance in The Phantom Menace. She will come with a long rifle as well as dual blasters to make sure she gets the job done and a sweet card back design. Pre-orders for this bounty hunter beauty are set to arrive today on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, and she is set for a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Aurra Sing

"HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available: Summer 2025. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Based on Aurra Sing from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging (VC #73), as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you! Available for pre-order on October 30 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and fan channel retailers."

