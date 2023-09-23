Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: captain rex, hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Captain Rex Reports for Duty with New Replica from Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like new a new Star Wars replica helmet

At long last! It is time to join the ranks of the Galactic Republic with Hasbro's newest Star Wars masterpiece! Hasbro has announced at Pulse Con 2023 that a Clone Captain Rex Electronic Helmet Replica is on the way from The Clone Wars. This helmet is long overdue, and it is nice to see some officially named Clone Trooper helmets arrive. Step into the shoes, or rather the helmet, of Captain Rex, one of the most beloved characters from the Star Wars animated universe. This meticulously detailed replica captures Rex's iconic helmet perfectly, from clanker tallys to battle-worn details and the signature 501st blue markings. With Rex's new live-action appearance in Star Wars: Ahsoka, this helmet is a very nice replica to arrive. Hopefully, more signature Cloen helmets will be on the way with The Bad Batch, Commander Cody, Commander Wolfe, and more. Pre-orders are selling out fast, so be sure to get one while you can right here for $130.

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Replica Helmet

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Black Series lightsaber and helmet roleplay items! Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This collectible Black Series helmet is detailed to look like the Clone Captain Rex character from the Star Wars: Ahsoka series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Helmet and instructions.

PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET: Featuring highly detailed deco and series-inspired design, this full-scale Black Series helmet is an iconic addition to any Star Wars fan's collection

AHSOKA: This Clone Captain Rex Black Series helmet is inspired by the highly anticipated Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+

FLIP-DOWN RANGEFINDER & VOICE DISTORTION: Flip the rangefinder up and down to hear series-inspired sound effects, and press the left-side button to distort your voice

ADJUSTABLE FIT: This clone trooper helmet features an adjustable fit for most head sizes

CLONE CAPTAIN REX: Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy

BUILD AN EPIC COLLECTION: Look for other The Black Series premium roleplay items such as the Force FX Lightsaber collection (Sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!