Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Clone Lieutenant Galle Joins Hasbro's The Black Series

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectibles including 327th Star Corps Clone Lt. Galle

Article Summary Clone Lieutenant Galle from the 327th Star Corps joins Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series in 6-inch scale.

Figure features new helmet sculpt, detailed deco, and is inspired by Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars.

Packs poseable joints, three blaster accessories, and a removable helmet for dynamic Star Wars displays.

Pre-orders launch on May the 4th for $24.99, with an expected official release in Fall 2025 from Hasbro Pulse.

Clone Lieutenant Galle served with distinction under Jedi Master Aayla Secura during the brutal campaigns of the Clone Wars. Like many clones, Galle possessed individuality and loyalty, fighting fiercely for the Grand Army of the Republic. Unfortunately, it was his loyalty that got the better of him after Order 66 arrived, succumbing to his inhibitor chip programming. His leadership role in the Battle of Felucia would lead to heartbreak as he and his fellow clones would turn on Jedi Master Aalya Secura at the end of The Clone Wars. Despite Order 66, Clone Lieutenant Galle was a hero for the Republic, and now Star Wars fans can rebuild the 327th Star Corps with Hasbro's latest The Black Series release.

Lt. Galle is ready for action with an impressive new 6" Clone Trooper release with faithful deco, and a newly sculpted Revenge of the Sith helmet. Galle is one of the first Clones to get the new Black Series box packaging, so this might be a great way to start buying your own Clone Wars collection. Pre-orders are set to arrive today on May the 4th, at 1 PM at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99 and a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Clone Lieutenant Galle

"Led by Clone Commander Bly and Jedi General Aayla Secura, the 327th Star Corps served the Grand Army of the Republic on worlds like Quell, Maridun, and Felucia. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Clone Lieutenant Galle from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display and comes with 3 blaster accessories and a removable helmet. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!