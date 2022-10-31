Star Wars Deluxe Bike Scout Trooper TVC Figure Revealed by Hasbro

The Empire has deployed its latest Imperial collection as Hasbro debuts new Star Wars figures at MCM London Comic Con. Racing on in next is The Vintage Collection Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike Deluxe set. This set takes Star Wars fans back to the Forest Moon of Endor once again with a Return of the Jedi set that fans have been asking for. The whole set features new windowless packaging, but the Scout Trooper inside will still come on a card back. This set is packed with detail, articulation, and a display stand to show the bike flying. This set is a dream come true for Star Wars fans, and the only downside is the $45 price tag. That is a mighty price increase when a standard TVC figure comes in at roughly $13. However, Star Wars fans have not seen a lot of vehicles for The Vintage Collection lately, so this is a welcome surprise for army building fans. Pre-orders are set to go live on November 1, 2022, and they will be found here and at most online retailers.

Return to the Forest Moon of Endor with Hasbro's TVC

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SPEEDER BIKE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/ Available: Spring 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SPEEDER BIKE vehicle and scout trooper figure. This Speeder Bike vehicle and Scout Trooper action figure is inspired by the speeder bikes and trooper seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

"Speeder Bikes are common throughout the galaxy, with manufacturers turning out both civilian and military models. Scout Troopers were lightly armored compared with other Stormtroopers, which allowed them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments. The vehicle and figure feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure, vehicle and stand."