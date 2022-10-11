Star Wars Encyclopedia: Fanhome Announces 90-Volume Collection

Fanhome, the leader in subscription-based collections and partworks models, unveiled The Star Wars Encyclopedia, an extensive collection of volumes that covers the chronology of the Skywalker Saga, from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well as the stories told in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, both streaming on Disney+.

The Star Wars Encyclopedia is a monthly subscription, with the first shipment containing two books and every shipment afterward containing four books each. The exclusive collector's edition is sold at an introductory price of $7.99.

Each book helps fans discover the secrets of the galaxy by exploring beloved characters, lore, and mythology, which includes extensively detailing the various starships, weapons, planets, and creatures that inhabit them. The Star Wars Encyclopedia collection will cover the following:

Characters & Creatures:

Fans will find stories of courageous heroes, evil villains, skilled pilots, and brave Jedi Knights in this collection. Each book is packed full of information and detailed character studies of the most famous names in the saga, including Darth Vader, Captain Phasma, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca and more.

Weapons & Technology: Uncover the shooting accuracy of different blasters and the internal components of a lightsaber. Everything from thermal detonators, vibro-blades, hyperspace travel, and holocrons are explored in these extensive volumes.

Galactic Atlas: Experience the beauty, danger, and mystery of the locations that make up the Star Wars galaxy. Through the encyclopedia, fans will take a guided tour across the vastness of space from the sophisticated planets located in the Core, the Outer Rim, and the sinister Unknown Regions, to the diverse habitats of Tatooine, Hoth, Takodana and Exegol.

Starships & Vehicles: Discover the inner workings of the most famous starships and transporters from across the galaxy, including the Millennium Falcon, the Mandalorian's Razor Crest, and Supreme Leader Snoke's Supremacy. From learning the different types of TIE fighters to how many frigates were in the rebel fleet, as well as exploring the interiors and performance of each vehicle, these volumes are for you.

History & Events: Learn about the rise of the evil Emperor Palpatine, the fall of Anakin Skywalker, and the triumph of his son, Luke Skywalker. Relive moments of the adventure in this detailed history.

Droids: This extensive collection allows fans to meet protocol droids like C-3PO to astromechs such as R2-D2 and BB-8, or droids created for medical or military purposes such as 2-1B and K-2SO. Discover the uses for which each was developed and their various appearances and stories throughout the saga.

Subscriptions for The Star Wars Encyclopedia can be found at Fanhome.