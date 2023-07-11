Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Star Wars Force Spirit Qui-Gon Jinn Figure Revealed by Hasbro

The sands of Tatooine await Star Wars collectors once again as The Black Series debuts new exclusives from the show Obi-Wan Kenobi

It is time to become one with The Force as Hasbro debuts another Star Wars: The Black Series figure from the hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. We have recently seen that a Jedi Legend Obi-Wan Kenobi figure would be coming to life as a Walmart Con Exclusive release. It looks like he is not the only one heading our way as Qui-Gon Jinn is also arriving but as a Force Spirit. The Jedi Knight is back to help guide his old Padawan, Obi-Wan Kenobi, in the ways of the Force. Star Wars fans will be impressed with this brand new figure that features a ghostly fabric cloak as well as a translucent sculpt to capture this ghostly appearance. Qui-Gon Jinn plays a special role in prequel fan's hearts, so this release will be a must have figure for any collection. He will be a Walmart Exclusive, will be priced at $27.99, and pre-orders will arrive on 7/18 right here for the Walmart Con.

Qui-Gon Jinn Becomes One with the Force with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES QUI-GON JINN (FORCE SPIRIT) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/ Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES QUI-GON JINN figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series."

"At the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi's long journey, he encounters the spirit of his old friend and mentor: venerable Jedi Master and student of the living Force, Qui-Gon Jinn. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure. Available to pre-order 7/18 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart."

