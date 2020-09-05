Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New Amazon Exclusive Funko Pop

The next addition of the 6 part Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Funko Pop has been revealed. Princess Leia is commanding the Rebel Alliance and will not leave until everyone once else has evacuated. This Deluxe Funko Pop is number 5 out of 6 and is a worthy addition to this Star Wars diorama series. The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary still has a couple of months left and this Princess Leia is of course a must have for the series and your collection.

Funko captures this iconic Princess Leia scene perfectly in this Deluxe Pop. The snowy base and the added computer screen give this figure an extra dynamic feel. The Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Battle at Echo Base Princess Leia Amazon Exclusive is priced at $24.99. She is set to release at the end of November and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Don't forget to try and grab the other 5 Star Wars Deluxe Pops to complete your Battle as Echo Base diorama before its too late.

"The Star Wars, Battle at Echo Base Funko Pop! Deluxe Series is a brand new set of exclusive combinable figures. All celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, and the ice planet of Hoth. The Pop! Deluxe: Battle at Echo Base series will feature 6 brand new uinque figures, with combinable bases, continuing with the fifth figure in the series, Princess Leia! This series will capture iconic characters and moments from the planet Hoth."

"The figures will feature bases that can be combined to nest together in any order you wish! When all the figures are combined, they will make for one cohesive side by side shelf display! These figures feature a level of detail not captured by original Star Wars Funko Pops! Each figure will be available for individual purchase, as they are announced. Figures will continue to be announced and made available throughout 2020. Start you Battle at Echo Base series today by securing the fourth figure, Princess Leia, exclusively here at Amazon."