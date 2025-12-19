Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Cyborg Brings Some Power to McFarlane's DC Comics Todd's Mods

New Todd’s Mods are on the way from McFarlane Toys as they continue to step into the DC Comics universe with new vinyl figures

Article Summary Cyborg, aka Victor Stone, returns in a new DC Comics-inspired Todd’s Mods vinyl figure from McFarlane Toys.

This 4.5-inch collector vinyl celebrates Cyborg’s legacy from Teen Titans to Justice League hero.

Todd’s Mods figures feature expressive, stylized designs perfect for comic and DC collectibles fans.

Limited Edition Cyborg vinyl is available for pre-order now, with a planned release in January 2026.

Cyborg, also known as Victor Stone, first appeared in comics with DC Comics Presents #26 back in 1980. He was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez and was introduced as a new hero who would soon become a core member of The New Teen Titans. Victor was a top-tier athlete and the son of scientist Dr. Silas Stone, who worked at S.T.A.R. Labs. However, after a devastating laboratory accident, Victor was left critically injured, and his father used advanced experimental technology to save his life, replacing much of his body with cybernetic parts. Victor was reborn as Cyborg, gaining superhuman strength, advanced sensors, and even the ability to interface with all computers and machines.

Cyborg has achieved a great deal in the past few decades with DC Comics, including his rise from the Teen Titans to become a valuable member of the Justice League. McFarlane Toys is now honoring the legacy of Cybord with their newest Todd's Mods vinyl collectible. This designer figure line is known for its preposed, collectible vinyl figures with exaggerated proportions and expressive sculpting, standing just 4.5" tall. Cyborg fits naturally into this format nicely with his intricate mechanical armor and human elements through a chunky, display-focused design. Pre-orders for the newest Limited Edition DC Comics Todd's Mods Cyborg figure are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $19.99 with an expected January 2026 release date.

Cyborg (Todd's Mods) Limited Edition Collector Vinyl

"Part man, part machine, Victor Stone is a former member of the Teen Titans and a current member of the Justice League who wrestles to preserve his humanity with every new upgrade."

4.5in scale posed figure.

Limited Edition.

Collector Vinyl.

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!