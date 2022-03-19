Ghost of Tsushima Sakai Clan Armor Statue Debuts from Prime 1 Studio

We return to ancient Japan once again as Prime 1 Studio reveals their newest Ghost of Tsushima statue. The 1:4 Scale Ultimate Premium Masterline statue features one of the most iconic armors from the game with the Sakai Clan Armor. Two versions will be offered with a standard and deluxe, with both capturing the armor right from the Sucker Punch video game. The Ghost of Tsushima statue stands a whopping 24" tall, Jin is fully sculpted in his father's armor with a sword in hand. The Deluxe version adds some swappable parts with a Jin Sakai head sculpt, interchangeable hands, and swappable arms allowing for even more dynamic poses. The Ghosts of Tsushima Jin Sakai in Sakai Clan Armor 1/4 Scale Statue is priced at either $1,199 or $1,349. He is set to release in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"Prime 1 Studio and Sucker Punch Productions are properly excited to present a follow-up to our hit Jin Sakai Ghost Armor statue: the 1:4 Scale Ultimate Premium Masterline UPMGHOT-02DXS: JIN SAKAI, THE GHOST – SAKAI CLAN ARMOR DELUXE BONUS VERSION statue from Ghost of Tsushima! Prime 1 Studio brings back Jin Sakai with a new, fan-favorite armor set: the Sakai Clan Armor! Obtained in the "Ghosts from the Past" Tale, in this Deluxe Bonus Version, the variably 20 or 24-inch-tall stoic statue stands still in a slight breeze, surrounded by fallen Japanese maple leaves and ancient stonework."

"The Deluxe Version not only comes with Jin holding out his katana with his right hand, while his left hand is defiant with a closed fist…it also comes with two (2) more Swappable Right part, and one (1) more Left Arm. This increases Jin's posing ability greatly! He can appear to draw his katana, or he can appear to stand at attention! This Deluxe version also boasts two (2) Swappable Heads. Jin can be displayed with or without his helmet according to how you want to show him! Moreover, if you order from Prime 1 Studio's online store and authorized distributor, you will get a displayable Sakai Clan Emblem as a bonus."

Specifications:

Ghost of Tsushima-themed Base

Two (2) Swappable Heads (w/wo Helmet)

Two (2) Swappable Left Arms

Two (2) Swappable Right Arms

One (1) Swappable Right Hand Closed Fist

One (1) Displayable Sakai Clan Emblem [BONUS PART]