New Gentle Giant Star Wars Reveals -Jumbo Kenner Vader and Biggs

Gentle Giant was also getting in on the Star Wars celebration as they unveiled two new collectibles. Up first is a new Jumbo Kenner figure with the retro styled Darth Vader, who also recently received a Jumbo Kenner Concept design figure. This will be a perfect companion piece to show off that unique Ralph McQuarrie design. Standing 12" tall, the figure commemorates the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The figure is an exact replica of the original 3.75" Kenner release with vinyl cape and extendable orange lightsaber. The Darth Vader Jumbo Kenner Action Figure is priced at $80.00 and can be found here.

Gentle Giant made sure to keep the force balanced as they reveal a new Star Wars Rebel Pilot mini-bust. Biggs Darklighter is back, and he is ready to take on the whole galaxy with this limited 1,500 piece statue. The legendary Star Wars pilot will also have interchangeable parts showing fans his rugged good looks under the helmet. Biggs Darklighter stands at 6" tall, priced at $120, and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Make sure you get these Star Wars collectibles ordered before it is too late as they are very well designed and excellent pieces for fans, old and new.

"Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader 40th Ann. Jumbo Action Figure – Silver foil accents adorn a classic Empire Strikes Back blister card commemorating 2020's 40th Anniversary of one of the greatest sequels of all time. Packaged in a re-sealable clam-shell blister, our limited edition Darth Vader has a newly updated glossy sheen that more closely resembles the luster of its original 3 ¾" counterpart. Recreated from authentic Kenner figures and 3D scanned geometry, this 12" scaled Darth Vader retro-collectible features an extendable orange bladed lightsaber and vinyl cape. Just like it was when you were a kid… only bigger!"

"Star Wars: A New Hope™ – Biggs Darklighter™ (Rebel Pilot) Mini Bust – Luke Skywalker™'s boyhood pal Biggs Darklighter™ finally joins the Gentle Giant Ltd. collection with this all-new 1:6 Scale mini-bust! Wearing his signature flight suit and helmet, this mini-bust measures approximately 6 inches tall, and includes an interchangeable unhelmeted head! Limited to only 1500 pieces, grab yours before he's gone."