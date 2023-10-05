Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars Holocomm Collection Axe Woves Coming Soon from Hasbro

Hasbro is back with a brand new gimmick of rereleases for the Star Wars: The Black Series line with the new Holocomm Collection

Some iconic Mandalorians have acquired some pretty impressive bounties, and Hasbro is bringing them to life. That is right, Hasbro has a new series of Star Wars: The Black Series figures coming with the Holocomm Collection. This is another one of those rerelease waves but with a new gimmick that Star Wars fans might appreciate. Each deluxe figure will feature a brand new hologram deco and will come with a holo puck. Each puck can light up and brings the figure to life as if they were talking across the galaxy or hunting them down as a bounty. Axe Woves has a bounty on his head next and will be released as an Amazon Exclusive. He will come with a pistol, helmet, and jetpack, as well as a bounty chip. This is a very fun and unique idea that Star Wars fans have not seen in 6" before, and hopefully, the fun continues. It would be sweet to see some love for The Clone Wars in this format, with Clones and Jedi getting the hologram treatment. Pre-orders for the Holocomm Collection Axe are live right here for $34.99 with a December 2023 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Axe Woves Holocomm

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like a hologram version ofAxe Wolves, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Plus, each figure in The Black Series Holocomm Collection comes with a light-up holopuck for display! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

THE HOLOCOMM COLLECTION: Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with The Black Series Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars collectors can display this fully articulated Axe Woves 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with unique deco in their collections

INCLUDES BOUNTY CHIP: This collectible figure comes with 5 accessories, including a bounty chip for display — a great gift for Star Wars fans ages 4 and up

LIGHT-UP DISPLAY: Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold for a 30-minute light display!

TRACK QUARRIES ACROSS THE GALAXY: Look for more Black Series Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

