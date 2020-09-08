Kenner Star Wars Obi-Wan 12 Back C Card Figure At Heritage Actions

A personal favorite from the original Kenner Star Wars line, the Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi figure perfectly sums up what the little toy company from Cincinnati was trying to accomplish when they released those first 12 figures back in 1978. That 12 figure roll call is now the most legendary in all of toy history: Luke, Ben, Vader, Leia, Solo, 3PO, Chewy, R2, Stormtrooper, Jawa, Tusken Raider, and Death Squad Commander can be rattled off by any Star Wars collector without taking a breath, but it is the Obi-Wan that has always captured my imagination. I don't own a 12 back, but Heritage Auctions, part of Dallas Auction #7234, has one up for bid right now. It sits at $525, with 3 days left in the bidding. Check it out below.

Star Wars Collectors Should All Own One 12 Back

Star Wars – Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi 12 Back-C White Hair Action Figure (Kenner, 1978) AFA 75 EX+/NM. The Master Jedi in action figure form. Some of the Obi-Wan figures were produced with grey hair, and some with white. The white-haired version is slightly more desirable to collectors. Sub grades: C75 B80 F85.

That is a pretty good piece, grading-wise. This isa "C" cardback, meaning it had slight changes to the "How To" section in regards to the lightsaber. This was to reflect that they changed the figures lightsaber from the "double-telescoping" version to the more common one that only pulls out of the arm once. The "A" cardback for Obi-Wan, in particular, is very hard to come by, not a whole lot of examples are in the wild anymore, that are known about anyway.

Again, this Kenner Star Wars figure is up for bid right now, part of Heritage Auctions Dallas #7234 auction. It is taking bids for 3 more days, so head here to place one yourself. While there, take a look at the other figures, comics, art, and more also up for bid.