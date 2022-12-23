Star Wars Kit Fisto and Zeb Statues Announced by Gentle Giant Ltd.

The force is with Gentle Giant Ltd. as we blast off into a galaxy far, far away once again. Two new statues have arrived with some love for Star Wars: Rebels and Attack of the Clones. The 20th anniversary of the prequel film has arrived, so it is no surprise a new Attack of the Clone statue has arrived Kit Fisto return to the Battle of Geonosis, this time of this Premier Collection 9" tall statue. Kit is limited to 3000 pieces and showcases his live-action design in great detail. As for Star Wars: Rebels, Zeb is front and center with a new 1/6 scale bust. His animated Rebels design is faithfully recreated by Gentle Giant Ltd. and will be a necessary addition to any Rebels collection. Both Star Wars statues are set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live online with Zeb or $130 here and Kit Fisto at $200 here.

Bring Balance to the Force with Gentle Giant Ltd.

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Straight outta Glee Anselm! Few alien Jedi were as distinctive as Kit Fisto , the green Nautolan with a head full of tentacles. This 9-inch statue of the Jedi Master shows him crouched with his green-bladed lightsaber at the ready. Based on his appearance in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, this sculpture is limited to 3000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $200.00."

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Rebels crew just got some muscle! Joining his teammates in the GG LTD line of mini-busts, Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios gets ready for a fight in this all-new 1/6 scale portrait. Cracking his knuckles with his blaster on his back, the burly Lasat stands approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, he comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $130.00."