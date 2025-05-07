Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, newlitg

A Lego Haunted House Set in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2025

A Lego Haunted House Set was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

A Lego Haunted House Set was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Lego Haunted House Set in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Batman's New Look

LITG two years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

LITG three years ago, Grant Morrison's Kirk

LITG four years ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

LITG five years ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG six years ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch

Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits

creator of Naughty Bits John Bogdanove, Superman artist

Superman artist Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.

writer on Shahrazad. Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro

Michael Kronenberg , comics cover designer

, comics cover designer Paul Mounts, comics colourist.

