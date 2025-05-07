Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

A Lego Haunted House Set in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2025

A Lego Haunted House Set was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

A Lego Haunted House Set was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

LEGO Creator Unveils A New 3in1 Monster Filled Haunted House Set
Credit: LEGO

Lego Haunted House Set in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. LEGO Creator Unveils A New 3in1 Monster Filled Haunted House Set 
  2. The Continued Story of Disney's The Black Hole, Up for Auction
  3. 28 Years Later… Event Horizon Gets A Prequel, Dark Descent
  4. Will Trent Season 3: Here's Our S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff" Preview
  5. The Transformers Is The Most Funded Comics Kickstarter Campaign Ever
  6. TOLDJA: Marvel Launches A New Black Cat Superhero Series in August
  7. Marvel Comics' Bring On The Bad Guys August 2025 Solicits
  8. Justice League: Atom Project Ties In With We Are Yesterday (Spoilers)
  9. Thunderbolts* Director On Revealing The New Avengers Spoiler, Posters
  10. Ad Populum Paid Quite A Lot More For Diamond Comics Than We Thought

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Batman's New Look

Batman's New Look in The Daily LITG for the 7th Of May, 2024
Batman #147
  1. Batman Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #147 (Spoilers)
  2. Mayans M.C.: Kurt Sutter Addresses SOA Spinoff Series Departure & More
  3. Marvel Now Approving Series For Ten Issues At A Time
  4. New The Legend Of Drizzt Trilogy Of Novels Announced
  5. Marvel Comics States That You Pay $4.99 For Top Talent
  6. Mikel Janín Reveals New DC Comics Looks For Absolute Power
  7. Behind the Music: Van Halen Episode Was "Brutal to Watch": Bertinelli 
  8. Superman Costume Revealed: Are Those Red Trunks We're Seeing? 
  9. Comparing The Missing Pages & Scenes Of Blood Hunt #1 Red Band
  10. Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See 
  11. Things Get Very Messy For Billy Batson In Tomorrow's Shazam (Spoilers)
  12. Holler, A New "Trend-Driven" YA Graphic Novel Imprint
  13. Captain Atom's Early Space Adventures Issues, Up for Auction
  14. Penguin Launches New Graphic Novel Line, Puffin Graphics
  15. Reitha Pattison Quits Judge Dredd Comics For Yale University Press

LITG two years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

S.W.A.T.
Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  1. S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6
  2. Amazing Spider-Man #25 Preview: Mary Jane Pulls a Hank Pym
  3. Jack Skellington's Pumpkin King Origin For Free Comic Book Day
  4. Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 7 "Burial" Images: A Traumatic Reunion
  5. Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Shares 2-Word Reaction to Coronation
  6. Kleavor Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: Kleavor Raid Day 
  7. Reacher Recasting Sees Robert Patrick Join Season 2 Cast
  8. X-Men Red #11 Preview: Storm Goes on a Date
  9. Green Lantern #1 Preview: Hal Jordan Becomes an Uber Driver? 
  10. Today Is Kleavor Raid Day In Pokemon GO: Full Event Details 
  11. Manta Suggests 5 Royal-Themed Webcomics for King Charles' Coronation
  12. Band Of Bards Has A Free Ashcan For You For Free Comic Book Day
  13. From One Side Of Free Comic Book Day London 2023 To The Other
  14. 75 Comic Book Stores' Big Plans For Free Comic Book Day, Today
  15. It's Coronation Free Comic Book Day! The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2023

LITG three years ago, Grant Morrison's Kirk

  1. Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
  2. Grant Morrison On Multiverse Characters Becoming Canon Cannon Fodder
  3. Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
  4. Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Can Even Resist the Power of Jack Harlow
  5. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
  6. Doctor Strange 2 Is Scary in Both Good and Bad Ways {Review}
  7. The Flash: Danielle Panabaker "Surprised" by Season 9 Order & More
  8. An IMAX Issue For Doctor Strange In The Madness Of The Multiverse?
  9. Legends of Tomorrow EP: DC/WB Wanted Season 8; Booster Gold Added
  10. Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
  11. Marvel Previews Tomorrow's Free Comic Book Day Issues
  12. Jane Foster Picks Up the Hammer Again in Mighty Thor #1 First Look
  13. The Senator and Wally Wood on An Earth Man on Venus, Up for Auction
  14. Rang-A-Tang the Wonder Dog: 1st Star of Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
  15. Marvel Steps Up Game for Olivier Coipel Marvel's Voices Pride Variant
  16. Bigger Hulk/Thor Banner Of War Preview Than You'll Find Anywhere Else
  17. A High Grade Issue of the Iconic Planet Comics Series, Up for Auction
  18. Parasomnia Continues at Dark Horse in August with The Dreaming God
  19. Moon Girl Ditches Avengers, Joins The X-Men in August
  20. 52 Comic Stores' Plans For Free Comic Book Day, Tomorrow
  21. Eve Online Digital Comics Coming to Hardcover in November
  22. I Hate This Place #1 is The Biggest Launch of Kyle Starks' Career
  23. Bunny Mask, Back With Tales For Free Comic Book Day
  24. 500 Years After The Claw Conquered The Earth- Equilibrium FCBD Preview
  25. Scout Comics' Electric Black: Children Of Caine On Free Comic Book Day
  26. Dan Watters & Nikola Čižmešija Launch New Batman: Sword Of Azrael
  27. A Not-So-Sleepy Hollow From Boom Studios For Free Comic Book Day
  28. Al Ewing & VV Glass' New Judge Dredd Story For Free Comic Book Day
  29. Preview: The Best Archie Comic Ever For Free Comic Book Day
  30. Dreamer: Akim Aliu Autobio Comic Coming in 2023 from Scholastic
  31. New Bloodshot, Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak From Valiant For FCBD
  32. Grant Morrison In The Daily LITG 6th May 2022

LITG four years ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021
Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021

  1. Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
  2. Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
  3. How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
  4. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  5. DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
  6. Last Year's DC Comics Firings Impacted Relations With Comic Stores
  7. Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk's Table Read Pic Raises Many Questions
  8. DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
  9. Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  10. DC Comics' Future With Lunar Distribution – It Has One
  11. Somnus, A New Character Debuting In Marvel Pride By Luciano Vecchio
  12. X-Men Hellfire Gala to Feature Real-World Celebrity Guests
  13. Hector Torres, The New PRH International Comics Senior Sales Manager
  14. PrintWatch: Batman/Fortnite and Shadecraft Get More Printings
  15. Batman/Superman #17 Review: A Cascade of Clichés
  16. FCBD Preview: Elizabeth Pitch's Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown-Up Nothing
  17. FCBD Preview: The Smurfs Return In Comics Ahead Of Netflix Show
  18. Summoners War: Legacy #1 Review: Pretty Effective
  19. FCBD Preview: White Ash – Elves and Dwarves in Pennsylvania
  20. Simina Popescu's Leap Graphic Novel to be Published by Roaring Brook
  21. FCBD Preview: All-Star Judge Dredd With Al-Star Ewing
  22. DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs – The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021

LITG five years ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

  1. Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
  2. Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey and The Daily LITG, 6th May 2020
  3. Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
  4. DC Comics Schedule for June – Including Batman #92, #93 and Punchline
  5. AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
  6. Tesco Robots Are Coming To Sort Your Supermarket Shopping In the UK
  7. Fanboy Wrampage: Scott Hall vs. Session Moth Martina Over Odd Offer
  8. The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
  9. Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
  10. DC Comics Totally Dominates Advance Reorders With Catwoman

LITG six years ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

  1. Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
  2. Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare
  3. Just How Kinky Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Be?
  4. Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
  5. Steve Englehart Releases Unpublished Batman: Dark Detective Vol 3 With Marshall Rogers

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch
  • Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits
  • John Bogdanove, Superman artist
  • Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.
  • Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro
  • Michael Kronenberg, comics cover designer
  • Paul Mounts, comics colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Lego, Lego, Lego, Lego, Lego, Lego, Lego, Lego,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.